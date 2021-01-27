If you’re going to upgrade this year and plan to order online, we recommend doing so soon so you can have the new tube delivered and set up before game day arrives. Here are the best Super Bowl TV deals we could find, plus a few other home entertainment sales that are worth considering.

55-inch LG CX OLED smart TV — $1,399

LG

This 55-inch LG CX OLED 4K smart TV is close to an all-time low right now at $1,399 (it’s been roughly $60 less at Amazon in the past). If you sign up for a free My Best Buy account, you can get an additional $50 off. This is the 2020 model in the CX line and it features a fast a9 Gen 3 AI Processor, 120Hz refresh rates and support for NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync.

Buy 55-inch LG CX OLED at Best Buy - $1,399

65-inch LG CX OLED smart TV — $1,999

The 65-inch LG CX OLED 4K smart TV is $500 off right now, bringing it down to $1,999 — but you can get an extra $50 off on Amazon via a on-page coupon, or on Best Buy when you sign up for a free My Best Buy account. At $1,950, it’s roughly $50 more than the record-low price. This model has all the same features as the 55-inch described above, but in a larger frame.

Buy 65-inch LG CX OLED at Amazon - $1,999 Buy 65-inch LG CX OLED at Best Buy - $1,999

55-inch Samsung Q70T QLED smart TV — $797

Samsung

Samsung’s 55-inch Q70T QLED 4K smart TV is $200 off right now, bringing it down to an all-time low of $797. This model has a 120Hz refresh rate, Quantum HDR, dual LED backlighting and features like built-in Alexa for voice control. It also has Ambient Mode+, which projects artsy visuals onto the screen when you’re not actively using the TV.

Buy 55-inch Samsung Q70T at Amazon - $797 Buy 55-inch Samsung Q70T at Best Buy - $799

65-inch Samsung Q80T QLED smart TV — $1,497

The 65-inch Samsung Q80T QLED 4K smart TV is down to $1,497, which $300 off and a record low. This model has controlled backlights for deeper blacks and brighter whites as well as Quantum HDR 12x, dedicated up- and down-firing speakers that support motion-tracking audio and built-in Alexa for voice commands.

Buy 65-inch Samsung Q80T at Amazon - $1,497 Buy 65-inch Samsung Q80T at Best Buy - $1,499

85-inch Samsung TU-8000 smart TV — $1,597

Samsung’s massive 85-inch TU-800 4K smart TV is $400 off, bringing it down to a record low of $1,597. This model uses a crystal processor which helps deliver crips and vivid colors. It doesn’t have the same advanced backlighting technology as the Q-series TVs listed above, but it does have 4K AI upscaling, HDR support and Alexa for voice commands.

Buy 85-inch Samsung TU-8000 at Amazon - $1,597

65-inch Vizio M-Series Quantum QLED smart TV — $648

Vizio

Walmart has this 65-inch Vizio M-Series Quantum QLED 4K smart TV for $648, which is about $130 off its normal price and a record low. It has a max brightness of 800 nits, along with Active Full Array backlighting with 90 local dimming zones. It supports Dolby Vision HDR as well as AMD FreeSync, and it works with Apple’s AirPlay and has built-in Chromecast technology.

Buy 65-inch Vizio M-Series at Walmart - $648

Roku Streambar — $102

Roku’s Streambar is down to $102, which is only a couple dollars more than its $99 Black Friday price. It’s a great option if don’t want to buy a whole new TV, but would like to upgrade the sound quality of your setup. We gave it a score of 86 for its compact design, Dolby Audio support and built-in 4K HDR streaming technology.

Buy Roku Streambar at Amazon - $102

Fire TV Stick Lite — $22

Amazon’s Fire TV Stick Lite is on sale for $22, which is only a few dollars more expensive than its Black Friday price. It’s the most affordable Fire Stick you can get, and it streams 1080p video and has support for HDR, HDR 10, HDR10+ and HLG. You’ll also get an Alexa voice remote with it, too.

Buy Fire TV Stick Lite at Amazon - $22

