The best Cyber Week tech deals you can still get today

iRobot Roomba i7+

The high-end Roomba i7+ is still on sale for $599. We gave the i7+ a score of 87 for its extra features and included Clean Base, which is an attached garbage of sorts into which the vacuum automatically empties its bin after each cleaning. If you don’t think you’ll need the Clean Base, you can get just the robo-vac (dubbed the Roomba i7) for $399 today, too.

Galaxy Buds+

Samsung’s solid Galaxy Buds+ are on sale for $100. They’re great options for Android users, but improvements to their hardware and software also make them good for iOS users, too. We gave them a score of 83 for their improved audio quality, great wireless range, long battery life and new dedicated iOS app.

Jabra Elite 75t

The excellent Jabra Elite 75t wireless earbuds have hit $129, which is $50 off their normal price. While the price went up by $10 since we first covered this deal, this sale price is still a good one if you’ve been eyeing these buds. We gave them a score of 87 for their small, comfortable design, improved audio quality and long battery life. Jabra also recently brought active noise-cancellation to these buds via a firmware update.

Sony WH-CH710N headphones

Sony’s WHCH710N earned a spot on our list of favorite wireless headphones for their affordability, but they’re a steal at this $88 sale price. We like them for their excellent, automatic noise-cancellation technology, good sound quality and 35-hour battery life.

Samsung EVO Select microSDXC card (256GB)

Samsung’s EVO Select microSDXC card in 256GB remains on sale for $25. While you can find microSD cards for less, EVO is a reliable brand and we like you also get a full-sized adapter with this one. There are also discounts on the same cards in 512GB and 128GB capacities.

Crucial MX500 NAND SATA Internal SSD (1TB)

The 1TB Crucial MX500 is on sale for $95, which is only a couple of dollars more than its record low. It’s a standard 2.5-inch drive that works with both laptops and desktops, making it a good option if you need more space or just want to upgrade from a slow HDD. It also has AES-256 bit hardware encryption and integrated power loss immunity, which means all your saved files will remain intact even if you suddenly lose power.

Samsung T7 Touch (1TB)

Samsung’s T7 Touch has dropped to $169 for the 1TB model, which is $60 off its normal price. Samsung debuted the T7 series earlier this year and the T7 Touch includes a fingerprint sensor on the portable SSD for extra security. Not only is the T7 nearly twice as fast as the previous T5 series, but it also has password protection and AES 256-bit hardware encryption.

Crucial X8 portable SSD (1TB)

Crucial’s X8 portable SSD has fallen to $130 for a 1TB model. It has read speeds of up to 1,050 MB/s and it works with almost any device that has a USB-C 3. 1 Gen 2 or USB-A connector. We also like its aluminum unibody that’s designed to be drop-, shock- and vibration-proof.

Crucial P5 NAND NVMe SSD (1TB)

Crucial’s P5 NAND NVMe SSD (1TB) remains at a record low of $120. This drive can reach sequential read speeds of up to 3,400MB/s and its M.2 format makes it a good option for both desktop and laptop users. If you’re looking for a storage solution that can handle hardcore gaming, intense creative work and the like, this internal SSD fits the bill.

Lenovo Smart Clocks

The original Lenovo Smart Clock is on sale for $35, which is an all-time low. It’s a compact Google Assistant smart display that also works well as a smart alarm clock. We gave it a score of 87 for its charming design, sunrise alarm feature and lack of a camera for extra privacy. If you want something a bit more basic, the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential is down to $25, which is another record low.

Echo Dot

The new Echo Dot is down to $30, which is roughly 42 percent off its normal price. It has a new spherical design that’s refreshing to see after years of the hockey-puck design on the previous generation. We also liked its improved sound quality, 3.5mm audio jack and tap-to-snooze feature. If you want the convenience of a glanceable clock, the Echo Dot with clock is also on sale for $40.

Echo Show 5

The Echo Show 5 has fallen to $45, which is 50 percent off its normal price. It’s one of the most versatile Alexa smart displays thanks to its compact size that features a 5-inch touchscreen. We gave it a score of 85 for its sunrise alarm feature (which helps it work as a smart alarm clock), great sound quality and physical camera shutter. You’re also able to bundle it with a Blink Mini camera for only $5 extra.

Fire TV Stick

The all-new Fire TV Stick has fallen to $28, which is 30 percent off its normal price. This streaming stick only came out a few months ago and it features a faster processor, Dolby Atmos audio support and an Alexa voice remote. The even more affordable Fire TV Stick Lite is also on sale for $18 now, while the Fire TV Stick 4K has been discounted to $30.

HP Envy x360 13

You can get a powerful version of the HP Envy x360 13 for $250 off, bringing the final price down to $750. It includes a Core i7 processor, 8GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and a 13.3-inch FHD touchscreen, and you’ll also get Alexa built in and a shutter over the webcam.

Weber SmokeFire pellet grills

Weber’s connected SmokeFire grills are $200 off right now, bringing the EX4 down to $799 and the EX6 down to $999. These are sale prices we last saw in the summertime, so even if you’re not planning on doing much grilling right now, it’s a good opportunity to upgrade your system for next year. We gave the SmokeFire grills a score of 80 for their unique design features, support for four probes and improved connected features like remote temperature adjustment.

New deal additions

Aukey Omnia 100W USB-C charger

Aukey’s solid 100W USB-C charger is a few dollars cheaper today than it was during Black Friday weekend. Just clip the on-page coupon to bring the price down to $30. We like this brick because, not only is it smaller than most other, similarly powerful chargers, but it also uses GaN technology to keep cool even while charging devices like a MacBook Pro.

Anker PowerExpand+ 7-in-1 USB-C hub

This is the lowest price we’ve seen on Anker’s 7-in-1 USB-C hub. A dongle like this is a must-have if you rely on a laptop that only has a few USB-C ports. You’ll get a couple of USB-A ports along with an HDMI port, an SD card slot and two additional USB-C ports.

