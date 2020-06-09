Latest in Entertainment

What's on TV this week: 'Artemis Fowl' and 'Pokémon Journeys'

Also: 'Marcella' S3, 'Long Gone Summer' and 'Insecure' season finale.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
46m ago
Pokémon Journeys
Netflix

This week Disney+ is premiering Artemis Fowl on streaming, a movie that had been scheduled for a theatrical release. On Netflix, Pokémon Journeys is streaming, and season three of the Marcella will arrive. Meanwhile, for gamers a brand new Samurai Shodown game will debut on the Epic Games Store this week. Look below to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).

Blu-ray, video on-demand & Games

  • The Hunt

  • Doctor Who (S12)

  • An Unmarried Woman

  • Project Warlock (PS4, Switch, Xbox One)

  • Samurai Shodown NeoGeo Collection (PC)

  • Warborn (PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One)

Tuesday

  • True Life, MTV, 9 PM

  • Justice for All, CBS, 10 PM

  • Dirty John, USA, 10 PM

  • The Genetic Detective, ABC, 10 PM

  • World of Dance, NBC, 10 PM

  • The Last O.G. (season finale), TBS, 10:30 PM

Wednesday

  • Lenox Hill (S1), Netflix, 3 AM

  • Reality Z (S1), Netflix, 3 AM

  • Tooning Out the News, CBS All Access, 3 AM

  • KBO League Baseball, ESPN, 5:25 AM ET

  • MLB Draft 2020, ESPN, 7 PM

  • NASCAR Sprint Cup Blue-Emu 500, FS1, 7 PM

  • The Challenge, MTV, 8 PM

  • WWE NXT, USA, 8 PM

  • The 100, CW, 8 PM

  • Game On!, CBS, 8 PM

  • AEW, TNT, 8 PM

  • The Oval, BET, 9 PM

  • Ultimate Tag, Fox, 9 PM

  • Bulletproof (season premiere), CW, 9 PM

  • Liga FPD de Costa Rica soccer, ESPN2, 9:55 PM

  • Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. , ABC, 10 PM

  • American Soul, BET, 10 PM

  • What We Do in the Shadows (season finale) FX, 10 PM

Thursday

  • Whispers (S1), Netflix, 4 AM

  • All the Way Black, BET+, 3 AM

  • Bruh, BET+, 3 AM

  • Legendary, HBO Max, 3 AM

  • Love Life (season finale), HBO Max, 3 AM

  • The Not-too-Late Show with Elmo, HBO Max, 3 AM

  • Sanctuary (season finale), Sundance Now, 3 AM

  • KBO League Baseball, ESPN, 5:25 AM ET

  • NBA 2K League, ESPN2, 7 PM

  • Holey Moley, ABC, 8 PM

  • Celebrity Watch Party, Fox, 8 PM

  • Burden of Truth, CW, 8 PM

  • Council of Dads, NBC, 8 PM

  • Man With a Plan (season finale), CBS, 8:30 PM

  • In the Dark, CW, 9 PM

  • Blindspot, NBC, 9 PM

  • Labor of Love, Fox, 9 PM

  • Broke, CBS, 9:30 PM

  • The Bold Type (summer premiere), Freeform, 10 PM

  • To Tell the Truth, ABC, 10 PM

  • Misery Index, TBS, 10:30 PM

Friday

  • Artemis Fowl, Disney+, 3 AM

  • Pokémon Journeys: The Series, Netflix, 3 AM

  • F is for Family (S4), Netflix, 3 AM

  • Da 5 Bloods, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Jo Koy: In His Elements, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Crossing Swords (S1), Hulu, 3 AM

  • Crime Diaries: The Search (S1), Netflix, 3 AM

  • The Woods (S1), Neflix, 3 AM

  • Central Park, Apple TV+, 3 AM

  • The King: Eternal Monarch (season finale), Netflix, 3 AM

  • Disney Gallery: Mandalorian, Disney+, 3 AM

  • One Day At Disney, Disney+, 3 AM

  • KBO League Baseball, ESPN, 5:30 AM ET

  • Harley Quinn, DC Universe, 9 AM

  • NBA 2K League, ESPN2, 7 PM

  • WWE Smackdown, Fox, 8 PM

  • Masters of Illusion, CW, 8 PM

  • Ringside, Showtime, 8:30 PM

  • Friday Night in with the Morgans, AMC, 10 PM

  • Trackers, Cinemax, 10 PM

  • ELeague: Super Punch, TBS, 12 AM

Saturday

  • Alexa & Katie: Part 4 (series finale), Netflix, 3 AM

  • KBO League Baseball, ESPN, 3:55 AM ET

  • NTT IndyCar Series Genesys 300, NBC, 8 PM

  • Their Killer Affair, Lifetime, 8 PM

  • Liga FPD de Costa Rica soccer, ESPN2, 9:55 PM

Sunday

  • KBO League Baseball, ESPN, 12:55 AM ET

  • Marcella (S3), Netflix, 3 AM

  • The Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj, Netflix, 3 AM

  • F1 Esports Virtual Canadian Grand Prix, ESPN, 1 PM

  • Dixie Vodka 400, Fox, 3:30 PM

  • Vice, Showtime, 8 PM

  • Naked & Afraid XL, Discovery, 8 PM

  • Hightown, Starz, 8 PM

  • Celebrity Family Feud, ABC, 8 PM

  • 30 for 30: Long Gone Summer, ESPN, 9 PM

  • Snowpiercer, TNT, 9 PM

  • I Know This Much is True (season finale), HBO, 9 PM

  • Billions (summer finale), Showtime, 9 PM

  • Laurel Canyon, Epix, 9 PM

  • Grantchester (season premiere), PBS, 9 PM

  • Press Your Luck, ABC, 9 PM

  • Quiz (season finale), AMC, 9 PM

  • Beecham House (series premiere), PBS, 10 PM

  • Match Game, ABC, 10 PM

  • Call Your Mother, Comedy Central, 10 PM

  • Insecure (season finale), HBO, 10 PM

  • Penny Dreadful: City of Angels, Showtime, 10 PM

  • I May Destroy You, HBO, 10:30 PM

  • Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, HBO, 11 PM

All times listed are ET.

