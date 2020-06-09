What's on TV this week: 'Artemis Fowl' and 'Pokémon Journeys'

-
Lenox Hill (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
Reality Z (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
Tooning Out the News, CBS All Access, 3 AM
KBO League Baseball, ESPN, 5:25 AM ET
MLB Draft 2020, ESPN, 7 PM
NASCAR Sprint Cup Blue-Emu 500, FS1, 7 PM
The Challenge, MTV, 8 PM
WWE NXT, USA, 8 PM
The 100, CW, 8 PM
Game On!, CBS, 8 PM
AEW, TNT, 8 PM
The Oval, BET, 9 PM
Ultimate Tag, Fox, 9 PM
Bulletproof (season premiere), CW, 9 PM
Liga FPD de Costa Rica soccer, ESPN2, 9:55 PM
Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. , ABC, 10 PM
American Soul, BET, 10 PM
What We Do in the Shadows (season finale) FX, 10 PM
Whispers (S1), Netflix, 4 AM
All the Way Black, BET+, 3 AM
Bruh, BET+, 3 AM
Legendary, HBO Max, 3 AM
Love Life (season finale), HBO Max, 3 AM
The Not-too-Late Show with Elmo, HBO Max, 3 AM
Sanctuary (season finale), Sundance Now, 3 AM
KBO League Baseball, ESPN, 5:25 AM ET
NBA 2K League, ESPN2, 7 PM
Holey Moley, ABC, 8 PM
Celebrity Watch Party, Fox, 8 PM
Burden of Truth, CW, 8 PM
Council of Dads, NBC, 8 PM
Man With a Plan (season finale), CBS, 8:30 PM
In the Dark, CW, 9 PM
Blindspot, NBC, 9 PM
Labor of Love, Fox, 9 PM
Broke, CBS, 9:30 PM
The Bold Type (summer premiere), Freeform, 10 PM
To Tell the Truth, ABC, 10 PM
Misery Index, TBS, 10:30 PM
Artemis Fowl, Disney+, 3 AM
Pokémon Journeys: The Series, Netflix, 3 AM
F is for Family (S4), Netflix, 3 AM
Da 5 Bloods, Netflix, 3 AM
Jo Koy: In His Elements, Netflix, 3 AM
Crossing Swords (S1), Hulu, 3 AM
Crime Diaries: The Search (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
The Woods (S1), Neflix, 3 AM
Central Park, Apple TV+, 3 AM
The King: Eternal Monarch (season finale), Netflix, 3 AM
Disney Gallery: Mandalorian, Disney+, 3 AM
One Day At Disney, Disney+, 3 AM
KBO League Baseball, ESPN, 5:30 AM ET
Harley Quinn, DC Universe, 9 AM
NBA 2K League, ESPN2, 7 PM
WWE Smackdown, Fox, 8 PM
Masters of Illusion, CW, 8 PM
Ringside, Showtime, 8:30 PM
Friday Night in with the Morgans, AMC, 10 PM
Trackers, Cinemax, 10 PM
ELeague: Super Punch, TBS, 12 AM
KBO League Baseball, ESPN, 12:55 AM ET
Marcella (S3), Netflix, 3 AM
The Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj, Netflix, 3 AM
F1 Esports Virtual Canadian Grand Prix, ESPN, 1 PM
Dixie Vodka 400, Fox, 3:30 PM
Vice, Showtime, 8 PM
Naked & Afraid XL, Discovery, 8 PM
Hightown, Starz, 8 PM
Celebrity Family Feud, ABC, 8 PM
30 for 30: Long Gone Summer, ESPN, 9 PM
Snowpiercer, TNT, 9 PM
I Know This Much is True (season finale), HBO, 9 PM
Billions (summer finale), Showtime, 9 PM
Laurel Canyon, Epix, 9 PM
Grantchester (season premiere), PBS, 9 PM
Press Your Luck, ABC, 9 PM
Quiz (season finale), AMC, 9 PM
Beecham House (series premiere), PBS, 10 PM
Match Game, ABC, 10 PM
Call Your Mother, Comedy Central, 10 PM
Insecure (season finale), HBO, 10 PM
Penny Dreadful: City of Angels, Showtime, 10 PM
I May Destroy You, HBO, 10:30 PM
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, HBO, 11 PM
All times listed are ET.