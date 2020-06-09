What's on TV this week: 'Artemis Fowl' and 'Pokémon Journeys'

This week Disney+ is premiering Artemis Fowl on streaming, a movie that had been scheduled for a theatrical release. On Netflix, Pokémon Journeys is streaming, and season three of the Marcella will arrive. Meanwhile, for gamers a brand new Samurai Shodown game will debut on the Epic Games Store this week. Look below to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).

Blu-ray, video on-demand & Games