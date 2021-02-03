Will Ferrell picks a fight with Norway in GM's new Super Bowl commercial

Will Ferrell has had it up to here with those smug Norwegians and their EV buying habits. So he’s going to do something about it and is taking Kenan Thompson and Awkwafina along for the ride in GM’s new 90-second “Big Game” ad.

Perturbed by the fact that more than half of all new vehicles sold in the Scandinavian country are electrically driven (thanks in large part to generous financial incentives provided by the Norwegian government), compared to just four percent of those in the US, Ferrell takes it upon himself change America’s perceptions about EV technology. His solution is simple: show off GM’s new Ultium battery technology by hopping into the new Hummer EV — while Thompson and Awkwafina get behind the wheel of the upcoming Cadillac Lyriq — and heading for Norway. But, in classic Ferrell style, the roadtrip quickly devolves into complete anarchy involving high seas shipping containers, caribou sightings and a wrong turn at Sweden.