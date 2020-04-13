Windows 10 now supports wireless file transfers to and from Samsung phones

Getting photos or files from your computer to your phone can turn into a USB cable and email dance, but Microsoft and Samsung now have a better way. The latest Windows 10 Insider build allows you to simply drag and drop files over WiFi to and from any supported Samsung smartphones like the Galaxy S10 or S20, as spotted by SamMobile.
Microsoft has already started making it easier to work between Android/Samsung devices and PCs. Last month, it introduced copy-pasting from Windows 10 to Samsung phones and let you receive notifications and even answer calls from any Android phone. Third-party apps have supported similar features for years (and let’s not forget Microsoft’s ActiveSync for Windows Mobile), but this will make it easier for mainstream users.