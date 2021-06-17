Xbox Design Lab returns to help you customize your controller

Back in October, Microsoft put the Xbox Design Lab on hold while it focused on getting a pair of new consoles and an updated controller into the hands of gamers. Eight months later, the custom Xbox controller shop is back with more options to personalize your peripheral. The company made the announcement during its second E3 showcase of the week.

You can select the colors for almost all parts of the latest Xbox Wireless Controller, including the body, shoulder buttons, thumbsticks and face buttons. You'll have 18 colors to choose from for most for the parts. Except for the Robot White, Pulse Red, Zest Orange and Regal Purple resin options, the components are made with plastics containing 30 percent post-consumer recycled materials by weight.

If you're a long-term Xbox fan, you might want to use the blue, yellow, red and green from the original controller for the ABXY buttons. That might amplify any nostalgic feelings you may have if you decide to play OG Xbox games on your Xbox Series X/S.

Custom controllers from the Xbox Design Lab cost $70 with free shipping. Through a $10 laser engraving option, you can forever have your Gamertag or a custom message of up to 16 characters on your controller as well.