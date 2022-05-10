YouTube will allow users to gift paid subscriptions to each other

Starting tomorrow, YouTube will give both fans and creators the ability to gift paid channel subscriptions. A number of influential streamers tweeted the announcement today, many of whom were ecstatic about a new monetization tool. Gifted subs have been a popular feature on Twitch — YouTube Gaming's main rival— for a while. Many streamers see subscriptions as an easy way to generate revenue while also building their community . But YouTube has dragged its heels on releasing the much-anticipated feature for some time. Finally, YouTube Japan tested the waters with gifted memberships earlier this year for a select number of channels. Gifted memberships — which is still in beta — will now be available to all YouTube Gaming users in the US and UK.

Excited to announce that starting May 11th, memberships Gifting Beta will be enabled for YouTube streams!



Been streaming on YouTube for 2.5 years and just so happy to see the platform continue to focus working on improving the streaming side of it.

Many more changes to come :) — RAE (@Valkyrae) May 10, 2022

Fans normally pay $4.99 per month for channel memberships , which allow them to access user badges, emotes and other exclusive content by their favorite creators. YouTube Gaming has released a number of other Twitch-like features this year, such as Live Redirects , which allow streamers to send fans to other streams or premieres.