YouTube will allow users to gift paid subscriptions to each other

Starting tomorrow, YouTube will give both fans and creators the ability to gift paid channel subscriptions. A number of influential streamers the announcement today, many of whom were ecstatic about a new tool. Gifted subs have been a popular feature on Twitch — YouTube Gaming's main rival— for a while. Many streamers see subscriptions as an easy way to generate revenue while also . But YouTube has dragged its heels on releasing the much-anticipated feature for some time. Finally, YouTube Japan tested the waters with gifted memberships earlier this year for a select number of channels. Gifted memberships — which is still in beta — will now be available to all YouTube Gaming users in the US and UK.
Excited to announce that starting May 11th, memberships Gifting Beta will be enabled for YouTube streams!— RAE (@Valkyrae) May 10, 2022
Been streaming on YouTube for 2.5 years and just so happy to see the platform continue to focus working on improving the streaming side of it.
Many more changes to come :)
Fans normally pay $4.99 per month for , which allow them to access user badges, emotes and other exclusive content by their favorite creators. YouTube Gaming has released a number of other Twitch-like features this year, such as , which allow streamers to send fans to other streams or premieres.
While Twitch remains the biggest US-based platform for livestreaming, a number of its high-profile streamers have in recent years for YouTube Gaming. And there may be more to follow. Bloomberg reported last month that Twitch partners will get a from subscriptions (50 percent from 70 percent) under a new monetization model by the Amazon-owned platform. YouTube Gaming takes only of a streamer’s revenue from channel subscriptions. While YouTube Gaming doesn’t have as big of an audience as Twitch, that could easily change if more popular Twitch creators leave for greener pastures.