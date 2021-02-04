Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Anatoliy Sizov via Getty Images

YouTube's top trending videos list for 2020 is led by Chappelle's '8:46'

YouTube has revealed its top trending videos and creators for 2020 in the US.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
21m ago
Comments
9 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Tyumen, Russia - April 30,2019: YouTube App icon channel on iPhone XR
Anatoliy Sizov via Getty Images

YouTube may not be releasing a Rewind video for 2020, but it’s not skipping its other year—end tradition: revealing the top trending videos in the US for the year. Dave Chappelle’s timely 8:46 special, wherein he addressed police brutality and violence against Black Americans, leads the list of trending videos in the US. That’s followed by a video showing how science vlogger Mark Rober designed a bird feeder with an obstacle course meant to keep thieving squirrels out. SNL’s election debate parody takes up the third slot in the list, which also includes what’s now the most-viewed coming-out video of all time by NikkieTutorials.

The other videos in the top 10 trending list are: JeffreeStar’s break-up video, MrBeast’s largest firework in the world (that cost $600,000), Dream’s Minecraft Speedrunner vs 3 Hunters grand finale, Ricky Gervais’ Monologue during the 2020 Golden Globes posted by NBC, Dude Perfect’s Quarantine Stereotypes and SomeGoodNews with John Krasinski. YouTube said in its announcement: “In the US, this year’s top trending videos show how creators quickly adapted to the unforeseen challenges of 2020 while also addressing the unique, personal needs of their communities.”

Meanwhile, the list of top creators is headed by MrBeast, followed by Dream and ZHC. Chloe Ting, whose workout videos enjoys a surge in popularity in the middle of pandemic-related lockdowns, also made it to the top 10. Finally, the top music video list is dominated by hiphop, with Future’s Life is Good ft. Drake taking the number one spot and Cardi B’s and Megan Thee Stallion’s WAP, which gave rise to a viral TikTok dance challenge, in fifth place.

In this article: YouTube, top trending videos 2020, news, entertainment
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
9 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

The 2020 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

The 2020 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

View
The best laptop deals we found for Cyber Monday

The best laptop deals we found for Cyber Monday

View
The best Cyber Monday tech deals that are worth your money

The best Cyber Monday tech deals that are worth your money

View
Apple's MacBook Air M1 drops to $899 for Cyber Monday

Apple's MacBook Air M1 drops to $899 for Cyber Monday

View
Volkswagen may release a small EV for as little as $24,000

Volkswagen may release a small EV for as little as $24,000

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr