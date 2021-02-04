YouTube's top trending videos list for 2020 is led by Chappelle's '8:46'

YouTube may not be releasing a Rewind video for 2020, but it’s not skipping its other year—end tradition: revealing the top trending videos in the US for the year. Dave Chappelle’s timely 8:46 special, wherein he addressed police brutality and violence against Black Americans, leads the list of trending videos in the US. That’s followed by a video showing how science vlogger Mark Rober designed a bird feeder with an obstacle course meant to keep thieving squirrels out. SNL’s election debate parody takes up the third slot in the list, which also includes what’s now the most-viewed coming-out video of all time by NikkieTutorials.

The other videos in the top 10 trending list are: JeffreeStar’s break-up video, MrBeast’s largest firework in the world (that cost $600,000), Dream’s Minecraft Speedrunner vs 3 Hunters grand finale, Ricky Gervais’ Monologue during the 2020 Golden Globes posted by NBC, Dude Perfect’s Quarantine Stereotypes and SomeGoodNews with John Krasinski. YouTube said in its announcement: “In the US, this year’s top trending videos show how creators quickly adapted to the unforeseen challenges of 2020 while also addressing the unique, personal needs of their communities.”