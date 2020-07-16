Zoom fixed a vanity URL issue that could have led to phishing attacks

Zoom says it has fixed a security issue that would have let hackers manipulate organizations’ custom URLs for the service and send legitimate-seeming meeting invitations. If a victim accepted the invitation and attended the meeting, the phony caller may have been able to inject malware into their device or carry out a phishing attack.

Hackers could have taken advantage of the exploit in two ways. One involved changing a vanity URL (i.e. http://[whatever].zoom.com) to include a direct link to a phony meeting. The other centered around targeting an organization’s own Zoom web interface, and urging a victim to enter their meeting ID into a malicious vanity URL instead. A video shared by Zoom and Check Point Research, which helped identify and resolve the issue, shows how the exploit worked.