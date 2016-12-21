Taking a walk in Adidas' 3D-printed running shoes

I had the chance to try out the 3D Runner and came away fairly impressed, mostly because the shoes were much more comfortable to wear than I expected. I assumed the 3D-printed midsole would make them feel stiff as I walked or took some running strides, but this wasn't the case. The day I tested the sneakers I happened to be wearing an Adidas pair of Ultra Boosts -- which, if you own one, you know it's like having your feet rest on a pillow -- and I didn't get the impression the 3D Runners were much different. The extra-thick insole probably has something to do with that.

I did notice the 3D-printed model was much lighter, though, which was likely thanks to the plastic materials used across the midsole. Adidas says its 3D Runners are designed to be a performance shoe first and foremost, so they can be treated like any other pair. Nike's trying to drive home a similar point with the self-lacing HyperAdapt 1.0 -- which is to say, don't let the tech hold you back from putting these through regular wear and tear.

Unless, of course, you've forgotten that sneakers are meant to be worn and aren't for collecting dust on a pedestal.