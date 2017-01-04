Ring intros a (kinda) wireless floodlight security camera

The Ring Floodlight Cam packs a pair of bright LED lamps, a 1080p video camera and a 100db siren that will scare intruders away. The device will be activated thanks to a motion sensor with a 270-degree field of vision and you'll get smartphone notifications, too. The camera connects to your WiFi network and will run through the same Ring app that works with the company's other devices. Similarly, the built-in speaker and microphone will enable you to speak to people who approach your property and enquire as to their intentions.

Installation-wise, it's a little more intensive than Ring's previous offerings, since you will actually have to wire the device to your home's floodlight wiring. Assuming, of course, that you already have such cabling, otherwise it'll be a call to your nearest electrician. The Ring Floodlight Cam will retail for $249, with pre-orders opening from today at Ring's website and shipping due for early April.