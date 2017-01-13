The Engadget Podcast Ep 24: The Biggest Lie

Senior editors Edgar Alvarez and Devindra Hardawar join host Terrence O'Brien to discuss the biggest stories of the week, including Facebook's Journalism Project and the Emoji takeover of Monopoly. Then they'll talk about Volkswagen's massive settlement and pending indictments. Plus they'll try to recap Dieselgate without messing up the timeline.
- The cancellation of 'Scalebound' is a huge blow for PlatinumGames
- You can vote for emoji to replace the current Monopoly tokens
- Facebook's fix for journalism involves digests and subscriptions
- VW pleads guilty in US emissions scandal, will pay $4.3 billion
- VW will begin buying back diesel vehicles in mid-November
- Don't bank on Volkswagen paying you $5,000 just yet
- Report: FBI arrests Volkswagen executive over Dieselgate
- Volkswagen CEO Martin Winterkorn resigns amid emissions scandal
- The cost of VW's emissions scandal hits $18.2 billion
- VW agrees to $14.7 billion settlement over US diesel claims
- Volkswagen to recall about 500,000 cars over sneaky software
- Chrysler pulls a VW, cheats emissions tests
