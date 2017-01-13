Show More Results

Latest in Science

    Image credit:
    save
    Save
    share

    The Engadget Podcast Ep 24: The Biggest Lie

    Facebook's Journalism Project and Volkswagen's continued Dieselgate troubles.

    Terrence O'Brien, @TerrenceOBrien
    1h ago in Opinion
    Comments
    207 Shares
    Share
    Tweet
    Share
    Save

    Senior editors Edgar Alvarez and Devindra Hardawar join host Terrence O'Brien to discuss the biggest stories of the week, including Facebook's Journalism Project and the Emoji takeover of Monopoly. Then they'll talk about Volkswagen's massive settlement and pending indictments. Plus they'll try to recap Dieselgate without messing up the timeline.



    Relevant links:

    You can check out every episode on The Engadget Podcast page in audio, video and text form for the hearing impaired.

    Watch on YouTube

    Watch on Facebook

    Subscribe on Google Play Music

    Subscribe on iTunes

    Subscribe on Stitcher

    Subscribe on Pocket Casts

    Click here to catch up on the latest news from CES 2017.

    From around the web

    ear iconeye icontext file