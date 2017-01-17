The Morning After: Tuesday, January 17th 2017

Great deals on Armami and Doir.

Why do Instagram and Twitter want me to buy fake Yeezys?

Both Facebook and Twitter are part of the Ads Integrity Alliance and have policies in place to keep out sketchy advertisers, but that's clearly not keeping some from slipping through the cracks. Without much oversight from the social networks themselves, exercising common sense is key; if an ad sounds too good to be true, it probably is. If you're seeing an ad for a pair of Yeezys that cost less than their retail value, there's no way those shoes are the real deal. For Facebook and Twitter, like harassment, this is yet another issue that needs to be taken more seriously.

Those controllers are far more important than the hardware they attach to.

The heart of Nintendo's new console isn't the Switch

The Switch is harder to describe than the latest Xbox or PlayStation. The console itself is the tablet: the part that does all the processing and acts as a screen when it's away from your housebound dock and TV. But if the tablet is the brains of Nintendo's strange new 2-in-1, the heart is split between the two Joy-Con controllers.

Gadget garbage levels have jumped almost two thirds in five years.

E-waste levels are surging in Asia

Throwaway gadget culture was already having a nasty effect on the environment, but now it's getting considerably worse. A United Nations University study has revealed that the volume of e-waste in East and Southeast Asia surged 63 percent between 2010 and 2015, reaching 12.3 million tonnes. Some Asian countries (such as China) have rapidly burgeoning middle classes. That's great for quality of life, but it also leads to more people buying gadgets that wind up in landfills

Some even want a 50-year ban

New York driver groups push for a ban on autonomous cars

Companies like Uber and Lyft dream of a day when they can depend solely on self-driving cars, and that's making driver organizations a little nervous. New York's Upstate Transportation Association and Independent Drivers Guild are both pressing for bans on autonomous vehicles in the state, out of concern that they'll ultimately cost thousands of transportation jobs. The IDG believes that it only needs to preserve existing laws to guarantee a ban, but the UTA is considerably more aggressive -- it wants a 50-year ban on self-driving cars.

That's not a feature.

LG is already bragging that its next phone doesn't explode

LG is trying to capitalize on Samsung's Note 7 woes as it gears up to revealing its next flagship phone. It's unfortunately poorly thought out. The company says it's rigorously testing the phone through extreme heat and harsh drop tests, as well as pointing out an embedded heat pipe to help disperse extra warmth. Well, all signs point to the battery being the cause of Samsung's problems: a heat pipe wouldn't have helped. (And the Galaxy S7 had one anyway...)

ZeniMax says Facebook knew that Oculus stole its core tech.

Mark Zuckerberg will testify in Oculus VR lawsuit this week

Mark Zuckerberg is heading to a Dallas court to testify in an ongoing lawsuit filed against Oculus, the VR company Facebook purchased for $2.3 billion. ZeniMax, the parent company of Doom developer id Software, claims that Oculus CTO John Carmack took its intellectual property when he left the company in 2013. Zuckerberg will testify in the suit tomorrow (January 17th), and Oculus co-founder (and noted recluse) Palmer Luckey is also set to testify later in the week.

