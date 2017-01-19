The Morning After: Thursday, January 19th, 2017

900p is the new 1080p'Zelda' on Nintendo Switch won't run in native 1080p

Thinking about upgrading your Nintendo console to play The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild? The company tells IGN that this adventure will be rendered in 720p on the Wii U, and 900p on its upcoming Switch. Of course, resolution isn't everything, and while both versions are locked at 30fps, the Switch version will also feature higher quality environmental sounds.

The truth is probably not in there

12 million declassified CIA files are now available online

The CIA has posted a treasure trove of documents online for the first time. That means you no longer have to actually visit the National Archives to get your fix of UFO reports, intelligence bulletins and more info from between the 1940s and 1990.

Fate has brought two warring kingdoms together in a bitter clash.

Nintendo's 'Fire Emblem Heroes' arrives on Android next month

Fans of tactical RPGs will have a new on-the-go option soon, in the form of Fire Emblem Heroes. The free mobile game is coming to Android first on February 2nd, with an iOS release "soon." (Also, Android gamers, you should know Super Mario Run is due in March.)

It's the Year of the Rooster

The next 'Overwatch' seasonal event starts January 24th

After the Olympics, Halloween, and Christmas (did we miss any?), the next big Overwatch event has been announced, and it's celebrating the Chinese New Year. There's no word on exactly what's in store, but some new skins, emotes and outfits are a good bet. The fun starts Tuesday.

Cameras, cameras, camerasFujifilm's new cameras: GFX 50S, X100F and X-T20

Fujifilm announced a slew of new cameras while you were sleeping. They include the $6,500 medium-format GFX 50S that's arriving in late February, and the latest entry in its X100 line, the $1,300 X100F, which may be its best fixed-lens camera to date. Last but not least, the $900 X-T20 updates its X-T10 with features like 4K video and a 24.3MP sensor.

We liked the earlier versions betterMozilla's new logo is kinda ://

Firefox's parent company turned to its users for help on new branding, and this is what they chose.

Good 'til 2020Russia extends Snowden's residency permit for another three years

Edward Snowden is not receiving clemency (yet, anyway), however his stay in Russia is safe for the time being. The government updated its position on the NSA leaker, extending his residency permit into 2020. He's been there since 2013, and according to his lawyer, could apply for citizenship after another year.

Product placement wins again'Final Fantasy XV' tricked me into buying Cup Noodles

Square-Enix apparently used all that development time to sign up sponsorship deals, since the newest Final Fantasy game is filled with product placement. Sean Buckley caved to temptation and nostalgia, but with Cup Noodles as the result, maybe that's not a bad thing.

Low PPO

Arctic's GMO apple slices are about to go on sale

Midwestern grocery customers will see something new on shelves in February and March. That's because Arctic is ready to sell its Golden Delicious apples that are genetically modified. The tweaked apples can go more than three weeks without oxidizing after they're cut, bruised or bitten into.

