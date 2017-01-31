Nintendo kills the Wii U, at least in Japan

The Wii U wasn't a bad console by any means, but it never made as much of an impression with the public as its older sibling. After all, the Wii sold upwards of 101 million units, while the Wii U, as of the end of 2016, barely scraped 13.6 million. With the Switch landing globally on March 3rd, it's clear that the company wants to usher off its less successful device now as to not draw attention from its replacement. Although, interestingly, the Wii wasn't killed off until almost a year after its successor had launched -- another ignominy the Wii U will have to put up with.