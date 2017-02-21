The Morning After: Tuesday February 21 2017

Also: Keep an eye out for a new episode of The Future: IRL coming at 9AM ET.

Just not in the US or EuropeReport: Samsung will sell 'refurbished' Galaxy Note 7s

Now that Samsung has officially determined that there's nothing wrong with the Galaxy Note 7 itself, did you think it would let all those phones go to waste? Korean media reports that the company will take the 2.5 million or so phones it has laying around and shove them into new cases with slightly smaller batteries (to alleviate any issues that caused power pack meltdowns the last time around). Those refurbs are headed to developing markets like India and Vietnam, so you can forget any ideas of grabbing a value-priced phablet off of the scrap heap.

Move quicklyNab your new Nintendo name now

With the launch of the Switch, Nintendo is revamping its online services once more, and for gamers that means registering yet another username. If you don't want to be SuperMarioLover8734567, then immediately head towards the accounts page to reserve your new choice.

An unexpected treat'Horizon Zero Dawn' review

Horizon Zero Dawn may not be Gaming Editor Jessica Conditt's typical kind of game, but the character design and massive, beautiful open world drew her in. But for such a huge game environment, is a 30-hour campaign long enough?

Toys and tech.Highlights from Toy Fair 2017

This year's New York Toy Fair has a few blasts from the past, whether it's a glowing-eyed Teddy Ruxpin, or the classic game of Simon reimagined for some reason, as a headset. At least it's more imaginative than another cheap VR headset. Barbie has hologram tech now, too.

Under the sea! Under the sea!Endless nuclear power can be found in the seas

Climate change is such an urgent issue that despite problems with radioactive waste, nuclear power is once again viable until renewable solutions like solar and wind are more widely adopted. The ocean is a good source of uranium fuel, but it exists in such small quantities that extracting it hasn't been economically feasible. However, Stanford researchers have developed a new technique that can capture up to three times more than existing methods, meaning we might soon get a new source of uranium.

But wait, there's more...