Working Samsung Galaxy S8 reportedly surfaces in the wild

There have been supposed peeks at Samsung's Galaxy S8 before, but always with the screen off. How is that near bezel-free design going to work, exactly? We might have a better idea. Photos have emerged that appear to show a functioning S8, including a brief look at the home screen. Sure enough, the phone would have both the Edge sidebar and on-screen navigation keys that mimic the layout of Samsung's physical buttons -- like it or not, the "back" button would be on the right by default. We're not completely convinced this is the real deal (it's coming from a screen protector manufacturer), but there's evidence that it checks out.