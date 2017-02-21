Working Samsung Galaxy S8 reportedly surfaces in the wild

There have been supposed peeks at Samsung's Galaxy S8 before, but always with the screen off. How is that near bezel-free design going to work, exactly? We might have a better idea. Photos have emerged that appear to show a functioning S8, including a brief look at the home screen. Sure enough, the phone would have both the Edge sidebar and on-screen navigation keys that mimic the layout of Samsung's physical buttons -- like it or not, the "back" button would be on the right by default. We're not completely convinced this is the real deal (it's coming from a screen protector manufacturer), but there's evidence that it checks out.
In addition to lining up with earlier shots, the images come just as Android Police has obtained a system dump (ostensibly from the unannounced Galaxy Tab S3) with illustrations that show the S8's basic outline and on-screen keys. Sure enough, these line up with what you see in the photos above. They also reference a "DeX" dock that would turn your S8 into a makeshift PC, much like Microsoft's Continuum. All told, this new Galaxy is looking like a serious revamp -- let's just hope it works well in practice.
China protective film manufacturers exposure Galaxy S8 pic.twitter.com/8VOXpikUsc— Ice universe (@UniverseIce) February 21, 2017