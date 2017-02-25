The Morning After: Weekend Edition

Meanwhile, Aaron Souppouris was also spending all his waking hours in Hyrule and shared what he's learned playing Link's latest adventure. Turns out, the latest in the series has a relatively high degree of difficulty, which represents a welcome return to Zelda games of yore. And while his first impressions are generally favorable, he still found fault with the game's screencap feature, and some performance issues. Finally, Sean Buckley brought a dose of reality to hopeful Switch owners the world over by detailing all of the console's shortcomings at launch. (But he's still buying one on launch day.)

And speaking of shortcomings, Uber had some dirty laundry aired this week when a former female employee revealed a series of sexist incidents she experienced while working at the company. Her tale paints a horrific picture of a company rife with sexual harassment that was implicitly endorsed and covered up by HR. While the media attention resulting from these revelations is ostensibly a good thing, Nicole Lee wrote why she's not convinced it'll make any lasting difference at Uber, or any other companies in Silicon Valley, for that matter. For lasting and meaningful change, the leadership at these companies must stop accepting that misogyny is an acceptable by-product of employing some top-performing talent.

A word of advice for CEO Travis Kalanick: Faustian bargains don't work out well for those who make them, and it's time for you to clean house.

What if you actually do want all of the channels?Sling TV's discounted 'Extra' bundles brings some cable flavor to cord-cutting

Now that Sling TV is facing more competition in the internet TV business, it's picking up some tricks from cable and satellite TV. Namely, its "4 Extras Deal," which lets customers load up with channel add-ons for an overall discount. While some cord-cutters may prefer slimmer, cheaper packages, families or heavy media consumers might want a lot of options combined with the convenience of internet TV, and this package is for those people.

Just in caseThe Svalbard Global Seed Vault accepts nearly 50,000 samples

Ten years after it opened, the Svalbard Global Seed Vault in Norway accepted a major new deposit. Organizations from the US, the UK, Mexico, Benin, India, Pakistan, Lebanon, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Morocco, the Netherlands and Belarus all contributed seeds for safe keeping in the gene bank located near the Arctic Circle. Now home to 930,821 samples, it's a backup ready to "improve agricultural production and prevent loss of crop diversity in the face of natural disasters, climate change and war."

Want to get away?NASA found seven new Earth-sized planets

In case the seed bank doesn't work out, maybe humanity can check out one of the new planets NASA found. During a press conference in DC, the agency announced that among seven Earth-sized exoplanets orbiting a star 40 light years away, three of them are in the "Goldilocks zone" which could allow them to be habitable for life. Meet TRAPPIST-1.

One more thing for your weekend to-do listCloudflare bug potentially leaked data for thousands of websites

We're trying not to call it "Cloudbleed," but that's a good description for the bug recently found by Google's Tavis Ormandy. A buffer overrun problem at a popular web services company resulted in data that should've been secure ending up randomly dumped on other web pages for anyone to scoop up. What that means, is there's a chance info like your password or authorization token for websites like OkCupid or Patreon could be floating around or cached somewhere.

You can reset passwords for potentially affected sites and services (although some, like 1Password, use Cloudflare and were still secure), but you should also use unique passwords everywhere, and turn on two-factor authentication/login verification for any services that support those features.

Is it Tuesday yet?'Horizon Zero Dawn' made me fall in love with open-world RPGs

The highly-anticipated PS4 exclusive Horizon Zero Dawn arrives February 28th, and Jessica Conditt explains why its 30 hour-ish campaign "sounds like barely enough time." Between its protagonist, the independent outcast Aloy and giant metal dinosaurs, this game made quite the impression.

One false move and you'll lose a legHoversurf's electric quadcopter bike redefines dangerous

This Scorpion S-3 platform from Hoversurf seeks to combine flying with the ease of riding a bike. Unfortunately, all we can focus on is how close it puts rider's legs to those unprotected rotors.

But wait, there's more...