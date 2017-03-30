Uber finally lets you adjust your pickup location

Uber amusingly avoids blaming passengers, saying "pick-ups are one of the hardest parts of the experience to get right" (really?). To fix it, you just tap "edit" next to the pickup location, enter the correct address and tap confirm, as shown in the GIF below. Drivers will get a notification and automatically be re-routed.

Uber says that "minor tweaks" like this make a major difference, though I imagine drivers see a way for passengers to fix their carelessness as a pretty big deal. In fact, Uber could perhaps market such tweaks as not just conveniences for passengers, but also a way to make drivers' lives easier, too. Folks will no doubt embrace the app more (and stop deleting it altogether) if they know that Uber is at least trying to treat drivers fairly.