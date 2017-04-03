HTC launches a monthly subscription for Vive VR apps

The subscription service launches on April 5th, and everyone will receive a one-month free trial. Compatible apps include the physics puzzler Fantastic Contraption, Everest VR, Richie's Plank Experience and ocean exploration TheBlu. The hope, of course, is that you'll maintain a subscription and buy the experiences that leave an impression each month. That way, you can keep trying new software while holding on to the apps you think are interesting and warrant periodical play sessions.

HTC is launching Viveport Subscription as a way to mark the Vive's first birthday. As an extra gift, it's giving away Arcade Saga, a three-game package that normally costs $19.99 on Steam. If you haven't bought a Vive yet, the company is also knocking $100 off the standard retail price. That should make it a tad more competitive with the Oculus Rift, which received a similar price-cut last month, and Sony's PlayStation VR, a cheaper but slightly less powerful alternative aimed at the gaming crowd. The current wave of VR has had a slow, but steady start -- while its smartphone business suffers, HTC needs to ensure the Vive remains attractive, both to consumers and the developer community.