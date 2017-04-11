'The Crown' gives Netflix its best shot yet at a TV BAFTA

In total, Netflix received a total of six nominations. Claire Foy, Vanessa Kirby, John Lithgow and Jared Harris are all up for acting awards and the show itself is a frontrunner for Best Drama Series. Amazon, which won its first BAFTA with Transparent in the International category at last year's awards, is up for the same award again. However, it will have tough competition from Netflix's sci-fi hit Stranger Things.

Earlier this year, The Crown snagged two Golden Globes, winning best drama series and best actress. Those successes look likely to be mirrored on this side of the Atlantic too, particularly as two other acclaimed BBC shows -- War and Peace and The Night Manager -- only managed to secure one nomination each.