During day two of Google I/O 2017, the company detailed its plans for both AR and VR. If you didn't catch our live coverage earlier today, don't worry: We've cut down the half-hour talk into a much shorter clip. You can catch up on all the news about Daydream Euphrates, YouTube VR, Google Cast and much more in under three minutes.

