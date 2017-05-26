Watch us play the Nintendo Switch 'Arms' Global Testpunch

If you do have a Switch, however, you should probably check it out. Much like Splatoon, Arms is a game that was kind of hard to get the feel of from its trailer, and we didn't fully understand the appeal of the game ourselves until we tried it at Nintendo's Arms press event earlier this month. There, we discovered that while the game looks like a rebranded Wii Sports title, it actually has a lot of complexity, charm and depth. If you miss out on today's session, you can join in on May 27th at 5am PT (8am ET), 11am PT (2pm ET) and 5pm PT (8pm ET), as well as two more times on the 28th: 5am PT (8am ET) and 11am PT (2pm ET). If you miss this weekend's event, Nintendo's doing the whole thing next week too -- on the exact same schedule.

Can't make any of those times? Check out our live stream on Facebook today, starting at 5pm PT.