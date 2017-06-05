SpaceX's re-launched Dragon capsule arrives at the ISS

This weekend's big SpaceX news has nearly reached its logical conclusion point: the reused Dragon cargo capsule has been successfully captured by the International Space Station. While that sounds an awful lot like the opening scene of a certain space opera, it's all par for the course. From here, the ISS' ground crew will take control of the station's robotic arm and dock the capsule, according to NASA.
TechCrunch writes that resupply craft will stay attached for around a month before returning to Earth. If all goes according to plan, the capsule will be recovered after landing in the Pacific Ocean and then be refurbished for another trip to the stars -- you know, SpaceX's thing.