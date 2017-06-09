Sony slashes prices on the year's biggest games ahead of E3

If you can't make it to LA this weekend and next week for the open-to-the-public E3, Sony still wants you to have a good time at home. In addition to a week of free access to multiplayer gaming sans a PlayStation Plus subscription (and a $10 discount on said subscription), Sony has slashed the prices on some of the biggest games from this year. Horizon Zero Dawn, MLB: The Show 17 and Nioh have all been marked down to $40, while The Last Guardian and Uncharted 4 from last year are now $20. The European PlayStation store is offering similar deals.
Looking to fill the gaps in your (digital) third-party library? Battlefield 1 and Mass Effect Andromeda temporarily cost $30, while Prey has been marked down to $40. More than that, if you spend $100 or more between now and June 20th, you'll get a $15 credit. And here you were worried that your new, gold PlayStation 4 Slim's 1TB hard drive would go unfilled.