Uber considers sidelining its CEO

The hiatus might be helpful regardless of how much confidence directors have in Kalanick. His mother recently died in a boating accident, and his father was seriously injured. Simply speaking, it would be understandable if Kalanick took a leave of absence to cope with his loss.

Other executives facing an uncertain future include senior VP Emil Michael, one of Kalanick's closest advisors, as well as human resources lead Ryan Graves and technical chief Thuan Pham (who reportedly ignored engineer Susan Fowler's complaints). The Wall Street Journal has heard that Michael could resign as early as Monday. Regardless of who gets cut or sidelined, the board is reportedly adopting a slew of management and policy reforms suggested after the investigation.

Uber has declined to comment, but you might not have to wait long to get an official response. The firm is expected to tell staff about its decisions on June 13th, and that might include publicly disclosing some details. However, the question isn't so much whether or not you'll hear about changes as whether they'll go far enough to please critics. There are many calling for an overhaul of Uber's leadership -- if the company only implements relatively minor changes, it could trigger an uproar from those convinced that Uber isn't really willing to fix its underlying corporate problems.