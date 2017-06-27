Europe fines Google a record $2.7 billion for abuse of power

In a statement, Vestager said: "Google has come up with many innovative products and services that have made a difference to our lives. That's a good thing. But Google's strategy for its comparison shopping service wasn't just about attracting customers by making its product better than those of its rivals. Instead, Google abused its market dominance as a search engine by promoting its own comparison shopping service in its search results, and demoting those of competitors.

"What Google has done is illegal under EU antitrust rules. It denied other companies the chance to compete on the merits and to innovate. And most importantly, it denied European consumers a genuine choice of services and the full benefits of innovation."

When the investigation opened in April 2015, Google was brought to task over the prominence of its price comparison service Google Shopping. It accused Google of unfairly weighting results so that when a user performed a search for a product, its own service would deliver results either at or near the top of the search results.

Evidence showed that rival sites like Kelkoo and Twenga weren't given an equal chance, with some appearing only on page four of Google's native (or algorithmic) search results. Google's shopping service wasn't subject to its own generic search algorithms, so it didn't see any drastic demotions.

Google has been told that it must comply with the ruling and "end the conduct" within 90 days or face additional fines. Penalty payments can reach up to 5 percent of Alphabet's -- Google's parent company -- daily average worldwide revenue.

