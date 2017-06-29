Amazon Prime Day will include China and India on July 11th

Its name is a dead giveaway that you'll have to be a Prime member to take advantage of the deals that day. But if you're paying $99 per year for the service anyway, it's a pretty nice perk. As with any massive shopping event, you're bound to come across a lot of crap deals, but you'll also find good discounts on various gadgets and electronics.

While the event itself won't begin until the evening of July 10th, Amazon will reveal exclusive promos for Prime members every day until then. You can access the first batch of promotions starting today, which include access to Amazon Music Unlimited for 99 cents, 40 percent off Kindle Unlimited membership and 40 percent off Audible for your first six months on the audiobooks service. You may also want to keep an eye out for Alexa-exclusive deals if you have an Echo or a Tap speaker, a Fire TV or a Fire table, since they typically include bigger discounts than what you'll find on the website.