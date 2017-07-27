Amazon touts Prime Day results despite slumping profits

Amazon brand devices were especially hot commodities with the Echo, Fire tablet, and various Kindles all setting sales records. In fact, the company reports that the Dot was the single best-selling product during this year's Prime Day, though it was nearly matched by the Element 55-inch 4K LED TV, which sold "record units in less than four hours" to become the top-selling television of the day.

Of course, Amazon's recent success isn't limited to a single site-wide sale. The company also boasted in its earnings report that its original programming shows like Transparent and Catastrophe, are up for 16 Emmy Awards while its feature-length film, The Big Sick, is rocking a 98 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. On the AI side, the company also points out that more than 15,000 commands are currently available on the Alexa Skills store.

All told, the company's second quarter was a fairly successful one. According to the earnings report, operating cash flow increased 37 percent to $17.9 billion while net sales increased 25 percent to $38.0 billion in the second quarter, which (taking into account the company's financial liabilities) works out to a net income of $197 million. Man, if Amazon keeps on like this, Jeff Bezos could soon become the richest man in the world. Oh, right, he already is. Or is he?