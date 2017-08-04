Google’s next Pixel phone looks pretty basic

The recent leaks showing features of Google's upcoming Pixel phone indicated that it would look a lot like the previous versions, with a 6-inch AMOLED display and an HTC U11-like squeezable frame. It has also been rumored that the rear camera cutout is significantly larger.

Venturebeat's Evan Blass, who has a solid track record with leaks, has obtained a photo of the smaller Pixel device. The image shows that the Pixel won't have smaller top and bottom bezels, unlike many other newer phones on or coming to the market. Blass notes that neither Pixel will have a dual camera configuration, either, unlike the trend with Apple's iPhone 7 Plus, LG's G6, Samsung's Note 8 and Huawei's P10.