Netflix's 'Gypsy' won't be getting a second season

While it's a shame for fans of the show, it was likely a victim of a slightly more selective Netflix. The streaming service used to be known for greenlighting practically any crazy idea, but earlier this year it cancelled Girlboss and Sense8 (though the latter is getting a two-hour finale next year, thanks to fan outcry). The Get Down, which was spearheaded by director Baz Luhrmann, was also axed after significant delays and a budget that skyrocketed to $120 million. Those cancellations are a bit hard to stomach, though, since Netflix thinks the world actually wants a second season of The OA. But hey, at least we're getting more GLOW.