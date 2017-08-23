Facebook will livestream 15 upcoming college football games 

Facebook's been pushing hard to snag athletic events it can livestream, but it's not alone, tussling with Snapchat and Twitter for the rights to upload clips of the 2018 World Cup. Facebook did make a deal with Major League Baseball to start broadcasting games every week back in May, but college football has its own rabid fanbase.

Fans will get a few extras if they tune to the Stadium page on game day, including a curated chat with football personalities. It's a good deal for folks following these particular teams, but it's still an incremental victory in the perpetual tug-of-war between all the top social platforms jockeying for more sports content.

Here's the full schedule of games, per TechCrunch: