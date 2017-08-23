Facebook will livestream 15 upcoming college football games 

Facebook secured exclusive rights to livestream college football games during the upcoming season, starting with a pair of games on September 2nd. Users worldwide need only visit the sports network Stadium's Facebook page to watch the matches, or they can view them on the social network's recently-launched Watch platform.
Facebook's been pushing hard to snag athletic events it can livestream, but it's not alone, tussling with Snapchat and Twitter for the rights to upload clips of the 2018 World Cup. Facebook did make a deal with Major League Baseball to start broadcasting games every week back in May, but college football has its own rabid fanbase.
Fans will get a few extras if they tune to the Stadium page on game day, including a curated chat with football personalities. It's a good deal for folks following these particular teams, but it's still an incremental victory in the perpetual tug-of-war between all the top social platforms jockeying for more sports content.
Here's the full schedule of games, per TechCrunch:
- Saturday, Sept. 2: Miami (OH) at Marshall, 6:30 p.m. ET
- Saturday, Sept. 2: UC Davis at San Diego State, 8:30 p.m. ET
- Thursday, Sept. 7: Idaho State at Utah State, 8:00 p.m. ET
- Saturday, Sept. 9: New Mexico State at New Mexico, 8:00 p.m. ET
- Saturday, Sept. 23: FIU at Rice, 7:30 p.m. ET
- Saturday, Sept. 23: Utah State at San Jose State, 7:30 p.m. ET
- Saturday, Sept. 30: Texas State at Wyoming, 4:00 p.m. ET
- Saturday, Oct. 7: Southern Miss at UTSA, 7:00 p.m. ET
- Saturday, Oct. 14: Wyoming at Utah State, 4:30 p.m. ET
- Saturday, Oct. 21: Rice at UTSA, 7:00 p.m. ET
- Saturday, Oct. 28: FIU at Marshall, 2:30 p.m. ET
- Saturday, Nov. 4: North Texas at Louisiana Tech, 3:30 p.m. ET
- Saturday, Nov. 11: Southern Miss at Rice, 3:30 p.m. ET
- Saturday, Nov. 18: Marshall at UTSA, 7:00 p.m. ET
- Saturday, Nov. 25: FAU at Charlotte, 2:00 p.m. ET