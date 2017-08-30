Facebook snags hit Latino YouTube shows for its Watch video tab

In case you're not familiar with Mitú, the online media company claims it attracts around 600 million monthly content views. Its output can be found on YouTube, Comcast's Watchable streaming service, and Snapchat Discover. It's also been busy amassing millions of followers across social media, including Instagram, Twitter, and (its biggest platform) Facebook. That success has brought with it the attention of some notable backers -- the likes of Verizon, YouTube network Awesomeness TV, and ad agency WPP have poured $43 million into the company.

Mitú's shows tend to be aimed at Latino millennials, and its Facebook Watch programmes are no different. Mom's Movie Reviews is cast from the YouTube mold, offering weekly reviews of new movie releases by a (you guessed it) Latina mom and her son. Starting today, the unscripted comedy series will be available to view on Facebook Watch every Wednesday.

The second show from Mitú is also an extension of an existing programme, dubbed What's Good In Your Hood. The Facebook Watch series sees comedian Andrew Santiago visit local American neighbourhoods to sample their cuisine, and highlight the work being done by community members. The focus on food should go down well on Facebook, where clips about grub reign supreme. What's Good In Your Hood also debuts today, with new episodes landing every Wednesday.

