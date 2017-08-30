Show More Results

Latest in Gear

Image credit: AOL
save
Save
share

Verizon's Pixel phones will be among the first to get Android Oreo

Going with a carrier phone doesn't have to mean delayed updates.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
40m ago in Mobile
Comments
107 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
AOL

Carriers are notorious for their protracted phone update processes, particularly Verizon. It's not uncommon for Big Red subscribers to wait weeks longer than others to get an upgrade -- and its promises that Google Pixel owners would get updates quickly were met with skepticism. Well, it looks like the provider might have been true to its word. Verizon has revealed that it's delivering Android Oreo to Pixel and Pixel XL handsets on its network. You won't have to twiddle your thumbs while owners with unlocked phones take advantage of picture-in-picture video and other Oreo perks.

This isn't completely shocking given that minor updates have arrived quickly, but it's still good news for people wondering whether or not Verizon would honor its pledge for major upgrades. There are plenty of Galaxy Nexus owners who still have flashbacks to Verizon's less-than-stellar support, after all. The big question now is whether or not future Pixels will get a similar treatment, assuming they're available through Verizon in the first place.

Verizon owns Engadget's parent company, Oath (formerly AOL). Rest assured, Verizon has no control over our coverage. Engadget remains editorially independent.

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext filevr