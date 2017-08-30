Verizon's Pixel phones will be among the first to get Android Oreo

Carriers are notorious for their protracted phone update processes, particularly Verizon. It's not uncommon for Big Red subscribers to wait weeks longer than others to get an upgrade -- and its promises that Google Pixel owners would get updates quickly were met with skepticism. Well, it looks like the provider might have been true to its word. Verizon has revealed that it's delivering Android Oreo to Pixel and Pixel XL handsets on its network. You won't have to twiddle your thumbs while owners with unlocked phones take advantage of picture-in-picture video and other Oreo perks.
This isn't completely shocking given that minor updates have arrived quickly, but it's still good news for people wondering whether or not Verizon would honor its pledge for major upgrades. There are plenty of Galaxy Nexus owners who still have flashbacks to Verizon's less-than-stellar support, after all. The big question now is whether or not future Pixels will get a similar treatment, assuming they're available through Verizon in the first place.
