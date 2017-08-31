Meet R2-D2 and BB-9E, Sphero’s new ‘Star Wars’ toys

One of the main changes with R2-D2 is that, unlike the BB-8 models and BB-9E, it has a speaker built in. Sphero says it worked with none other than Bose to make this happen, and the sounds you'll hear from R2-D2 are straight from Star Wars: A New Hope. As much as we wish BB-9E would have the same feature, we're told a speaker wouldn't fit because of the smaller size of the toy's shell. That said, you can still hear its sounds from your paired device, through the companion app. Not only that, but BB-9E's head lights up, which isn't the case for the BB-8 toy. This was made possible thanks to new conductive charging tech that passes electricity from BB-9E's body to its head.

Speaking of, Sphero is also rolling out a new application called Sphero Droids, a hub for you to easily keep track and control all the models you own. Aside from that, the app offers interactive augmented reality experiences, which let you do things like go inside the Millennium Falcon ship and virtually explore it with your R2-D2. Another nifty thing you'll be able to do later this year is program R2-D2 and BB-9E using Sphero's standalone Edu app, in case you or your kids want to get more creative. As part of the R2-D2 launch, Sphero is working with Apple on a Swift Playground, which will let users tinker with the droid using that coding platform.

If you're already in love with either toy or both, you won't have to wait long to get one. Sphero's BB-9E and R2-D2 hit stores September 1st, aka Force Friday II, for $150 and $180, respectively. Be sure to act quick though, because we have a feeling these are going to sell pretty fast.

