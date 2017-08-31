Tesla's Hyperloop 'pusher pod' sets 220MPH speed record

Musk said that things started to get 🔥 after that (yes, he used the fire emoji), "kind of like racing with a tugboat." However, the team will try again next month with "a few tweaks or maybe tiny pieces," and Musk thinks that 310MPH should be doable. During the student competition, Musk mused that a future team should easily be able to hit 500 to 600MPH on the same track.

Those sound like big boasts, but Musk isn't one for hyperbole, and often tries to tamp down expectations instead. For instance, he has predicted that SpaceX Falcon landing tests will end badly, and believes that the first Falcon Heavy to launch probably won't make it to orbit. Anyway, with Hyperloop now part of his purview along with Tesla and SpaceX, expect Musk's companies to dominate the tech news cycle even more than usual.