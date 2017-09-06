The CW's free Seed app is now streaming on Amazon Fire TV devices

Some of the content included on CW Seed are cancelled series like Pushing Daisies and Forever, older shows like Dynasty and Everwood, DC Comics-based shows and CW Seed originals such as The Elevator Talk Show and an animated series called Very Mallory that I've only now heard of but let's be honest, I'm probably going to watch just because of the name. For currently airing series like Jane the Virgin, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and Riverdale, you'll have to go through the regular CW app.

CW Seed is available for Fire TV devices now. You can also access CW Seed through iOS and Android mobile apps, Roku devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, Xbox One, AirPlay and cwseed.com.