Show off demo-ready apps with the latest Oculus update

A brand-spanking new Demo Mode is the chief addition this time round. The feature basically lets you customize your library to highlight select apps, via the settings menu. Oculus suggests using the option to set-up "a self-guided tour of VR for your friends." Think of it as a way to show your buddies the best virtual reality has to offer. You want to convince your best mate to buy a headset so you can hit up multiplayer games together, right? Then, take a stab at curating the user experience, and sit back and watch the (crazy) results. Or, you could just use Demo Mode to hide your virtual porn stash. It's really up to you.

Oculus PC 1.18 is rolling out - new Demo Mode makes it easy to showcase VR, MxR Capture stereo camera supporthttps://t.co/78YN9wD1VY — Brendan Iribe (@brendaniribe) September 7, 2017

Earlier this year, Oculus introduced native mixed reality capture support to the Rift. That meant users could finally start recording themselves, mixed with actual in-game footage. The latest update builds upon the feature by improving the calibration tool, and includes support for stereo (aka 3D) cameras. However, you'll still need a green screen if you're thinking of streaming your VR adventures.

Rift fans can expect even more new features to be announced at the Oculus Connect event on October 11.