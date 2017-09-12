Show More Results

Latest in Gear

Image credit: Apple
save
Save
share

The new iPhones vs. the iPhone 7: What's changed?

The 8 and 8 Plus stick to familiar territory while the iPhone X definitely goes off in another direction.
Kris Naudus, @krisnaudus
1h ago in Mobile
Comments
198 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Apple

This year's iPhone anniversary event has given us not one or two, but three new handsets to ponder over. The iPhone X is the star, offering us an edge-to-edge screen and a new front-facing TrueDepth camera. But we're still getting a new pair of numbered phones, the 8 and 8 Plus, for those who like to go a little more traditional, so to speak. If you're currently mulling an upgrade from your 7 or 7 Plus, we've made it a little easier by having the new phones face off in two tables -- one comparing the 4.7-inch devices and another for their bigger siblings, with the iPhone X making an appearance in both. Of course, specs aren't everything, so we'll have a review (or two) for you later this year for all the phones we saw today.

iPhone X iPhone 8 iPhone 7
Pricing $999, $1149 (off contract) $699, $849 (off contract) $649, $749, $849 (offcontract)
Dimensions 143.6 x 70.9 x 7.7mm (5.65 x 2.79 x 0.30 inches) 138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3mm (5.45 x 2.65 x 0.29 inches) 138.3 x 67.1 x 7.1mm (5.44 x 2.64 x 0.28 inches)
Weight 174g (6.14 ounces) 148g (5.22 ounces) 138g (4.87 ounces)
Screen size 5.8 inches (147.32mm) 4.7 inches (119.38mm) 4.7 inches (119.38mm)
Screen resolution 2,436 x 1,125 (458ppi) 1,334 x 750 (326ppi) 1,334 x 750 (326ppi)
Screen type Super Retina OLED Retina HD IPS LCD Retina HD IPS LCD
Battery Size not available (up to 21 hours talk time, 12 hours internet) Size not available (up to 14 hours talk time, 12 hours internet) 1,960mAh
Internal storage 64 / 256 GB 64 / 256 GB 32/128/256GB
External storage None None None
Rear camera Dual cameras:
Wide-angle, 12MP, f/1.8
Telephoto, 12MP, f/2.4		 12MP, f/1.8 12MP, f/1.8
Front-facing cam 7MP TrueDepth, f/2.2 7MP, f/2.2 7MP, f/2.2
Video capture 4K at 60fps 4K at 60fps 4K at 30fps
NFC Yes Yes Yes
Bluetooth v5.0 v5.0 v4.2
SoC Apple A11 Bionic Apple A11 Bionic Apple A10 Fusion
CPU Not available Not available 2.34GHz quad-core
GPU Not available Not available PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600 Plus
RAM Not available Not available 2GB
WiFi Dual band, 802.11ac Dual band, 802.11ac Dual band, 802.11ac
Operating system iOS 11 iOS 11 iOS 10
Notable features Face ID, new gyroscope and accelerometer, IP67 certified, wireless charging New gyroscope and accelerometer, IP67 certified, wireless charging Touch ID, IP67 certified
iPhone X iPhone 8 Plus iPhone 7 Plus
Pricing $999, $1149 (off contract) $799, $949 (off contract) $769, $869, $969 (off-contract)
Known dimensions 143.6 x 70.9 x 7.7mm (5.65 x 2.79 x 0.30 inches) 158.4 x 78.1 x 7.5mm (6.24 x 3.07 x 0.30 inches) 158.2 x 77.9 x 7.3mm (6.23 x 3.07 x 0.29 inches)
Weight 174g (6.14 ounces) 202g (7.13 ounces) 188g (6.63 ounces)
Screen size 5.8 inches (147.32mm) 5.5 inches (139.7mm) 5.5 inches (139.7mm)
Screen resolution 2,436 x 1,125 (458ppi) 1,920 x 1,080 (401 ppi) 1,920 x 1,080 (401 ppi)
Screen type Super Retina OLED Retina HD IPS LCD Retina HD IPS LCD
Battery Size not available (Up to 21 hours talk time, 12 hours internet) Size not available (Up to 21 hours talk time, 13 hours internet) 2,900mAh
Internal storage 64 / 256 GB 64 GB / 256 GB 32/128/256GB
External storage None None None
Rear camera Dual cameras:
Wide-angle, 12MP, f/1.8
Telephoto, 12MP, f/2.4		 Dual cameras:
Wide-angle, 12MP, f/1.8
Telephoto, 12MP, f/2.8		 Dual cameras:
Wide-angle, 12MP, f/1.8
Telephoto, 12MP, f/2.8
Front-facing cam 7MP TrueDepth, f/2.2 7MP f/2.2 7MP, f/2.2
Video capture 4K at 60fps 4K at 60fps 4K at 30fps
NFC Yes Yes Yes
Bluetooth v5.0 v5.0 v4.2
SoC Apple A11 Bionic Apple A11 Bionic Apple A10 Fusion
CPU Not available Not available 2.34GHz quad-core
GPU Not available Not available PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600 Plus
RAM Not available Not available 3GB
WiFi Dual band, 802.11ac Dual band, 802.11ac Dual band, 802.11ac
Operating system iOS 11 iOS 11 iOS 10
Notable features Face ID, new gyroscope and accelerometer, IP67 certified, wireless charging New gyroscope and accelerometer, IP67 certified, wireless charging Touch ID, IP67 certified

Follow all the latest news from Apple's iPhone event here!

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext filevr