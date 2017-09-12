The new iPhones vs. the iPhone 7: What's changed?

This year's iPhone anniversary event has given us not one or two, but three new handsets to ponder over. The iPhone X is the star, offering us an edge-to-edge screen and a new front-facing TrueDepth camera. But we're still getting a new pair of numbered phones, the 8 and 8 Plus, for those who like to go a little more traditional, so to speak. If you're currently mulling an upgrade from your 7 or 7 Plus, we've made it a little easier by having the new phones face off in two tables -- one comparing the 4.7-inch devices and another for their bigger siblings, with the iPhone X making an appearance in both. Of course, specs aren't everything, so we'll have a review (or two) for you later this year for all the phones we saw today.