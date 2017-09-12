The Morning After: Tuesday, September 12th 2017

Just a few more leaks.Apple TV 4K will have as much power as the iPad Pro

Sure, we have plenty of rumors about the new iPhone and iOS, but ahead of the launch event, you may want to know what's in store for the Apple TV. Developer Steven Troughton-Smith looked through the leaked software and deduced that the new hardware's name is Apple TV 4K, and it will be powered by an A10X Fusion CPU, just like the latest iPad Pros. That should give it enough power to play 4K video at up to 60FPS, and make it ready for HDR 10 or Dolby Vision-encoded flicks.

BYO emulator.Modders release 'Super Mario 64 Online'

Built by modders Kaze Emanuar, Melonspeedruns and Marshivolt, Super Mario 64 Online is a tool that modifies a running version of the game so you and your friends can play together. It's likely that Nintendo will shut this down soon, so go ahead and play while you can, or just check out the video demo to find out what Super Mario 64 would be like with online multiplayer.

Formula 1 for two.AMG Project One Concept car is a hybrid with over 1,000 horsepower

This hypercar combines a turbocharged 1.6-liter V6 with four electric motors to create a 1,000+ horsepower monster. Introduced at the Frankfurt Motor Show, it pulls a lot of tech and expertise from the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport Formula 1 team, potentially allowing drivers to enjoy something like Lewis Hamilton's work vehicle in a two-seat road car.

A decade's worth of design, features and more.

The iPhone 10 years in

Before we move forward with the iPhone X, it's time to look back at the last decade of Apple phones. Chris Velazco walks you from the original pre-App Store 3.5-inch iPhone to the iPhone 7 Plus, checking in with each upgraded model released along the way.

There are non-iPhone phones.

Xiaomi's Mi MIX 2 comes with a stunning ceramic unibody

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi is back with another near-bezel-less display: the Mi MIX 2. It boasts high-end specs with a Snapdragon 835 chipset, 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.1 storage. Unfortunately, this device isn't coming to the US, but if you want something even rarer than an OLED iPhone, then this could be a device worth the chase.

But wait, there's more...