Epic hopes 'PUBG'-style 'Fortnite: Battle Royale' will tempt gamers

Battle Royale will dump up to 100 players into a large Fortnite map, complete with the game's recognizable building and weapon crafting systems. The last person standing after a (hopefully) endless stream of mayhem will be declared the winner. You don't need a copy of the original game to play, either, which could encourage a ton of players to opt into the Fortnite universe.

Epic Games promises that it won't sell items to give anyone a competitive advantage in Battle Royale, either. "At some point in the future," writes the company, "we will sell other things including cosmetics or compendium-like content." The team also notes that Battle Royale will include squads, available on launch day, and that it's working on improving the feel of "combat, controls, weapons, movement and inventory." In addition, Fortnite itself will get some new updates like "Block Party" mode and some "spooky October content."