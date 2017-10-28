Elon Musk offers peek at traffic-dodging tunnel in Los Angeles

How much progress is Elon Musk's Boring Company making on its traffic-skipping tunnel in Los Angeles? A fair amount, it seems. Musk has shared the first photo of the underground test path, and it's evident that the team has been busy. The image itself isn't much to look at -- surprise, it's a tunnel -- but it does show a substantially polished design, including cabling, paneled surfaces and tracks. He adds that the tunnel is currently 500 feet long, and will take about a year to extend along the stretch of Interstate 405 running "from LAX to the 101."