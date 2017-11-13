ESPN looks to reinvent itself with a SportsCenter for Snapchat

But a lot has changed since 2014. The way people, particularly millennials and younger generations, watch video has shifted dramatically. These days, it's all about the smartphone, not an immovable TV set. That's why traditional television networks such as CNN and NBC are creating original programming for Facebook and Snapchat, two platforms that unexpectedly became major players for hosting TV content. And now we can add ESPN to the list of channels looking to adapt to these new mediums.

The company is debuting SportsCenter for Snapchat, a twice-daily show that was made specifically to be viewed through smartphone screens. While it has the same sports news DNA as its namesake, SportsCenter on Snapchat consists of three- to five-minute episodes that are shot in portrait mode, which is obviously the most noticeable change. ESPN will be focusing on a "fast-paced mix of the latest, most engaging stories in sports," so there's no need for an hour-long version here.

The pilot episodes honestly don't even feel like watching SportsCenter; it's a completely new show. There are interactive cards for news segments that will be a big part of this SportsCenter, each letting you go more into detail about a particular story. That'll be complemented by colorful imagery, large text overlays and meme-inspired visuals -- all the things that Snapchat is known for.

To bring it all together, ESPN is relying on different personalities to host the show, including Katie Nolan and comedian Cy Amund, as well as SportsCenter TV anchor Elle Duncan. The company says it was key to find people "with diverse backgrounds and points of view," who aren't wearing a suit or another type of business attire when they're delivering the news. At launch, there will be a total of six hosts, though ESPN says more will be added to the roster in the future.

SportsCenter on Snapchat will have a 5AM ET morning edition and 5PM ET evening edition. The morning show will be a recap of what happened the night before, while the afternoon episodes are going to be about trending topics that have come up during the day.