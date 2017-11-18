The Morning After: Weekend Edition

Time for a new gift idea.Apple's HomePod smart speaker delayed

Google and Amazon are already duking it out in the smart speaker market, but Apple won't join them this year. The company announced on Friday that HomePod needs "a little more time before it's ready." Now it's scheduled for release in the US, UK and Australia in early 2018.

What's next, parkour?Watch Boston Dynamics' Atlas robot nail a backflip

We've grown accustomed to seeing Boston Dynamics' impressive line-up of robots strutting about in periodic video updates, each more terrifying than the last. But, every once in a while, the company unleashes a clip so awesome you can't help but watch.

It's way more than one election.Bad Password: Digital democracy's steep decline

This week, columnist Violet Blue explains why we need to pressure Facebook, Google and other leading tech companies for information on what they're doing to keep democracy-unraveling propaganda at bay.

Temptation.LG has steep Black Friday discounts on its premium OLED TVs

LG's 2017 OLED TVs are as impressive as they are expensive, but this week the company is cutting prices by as much as $1,000. The 55-inch B7A will be available for $1,500, while a 65-inch will cost $2,300 -- keep an eye out for the lower pricing starting on Sunday.

Get to know Moira.Try the new 'Overwatch' hero this weekend for free

Blizzard just delivered the newest Overwatch character (and a major nerf for Mercy) in an update, and it's all just in time for a free play weekend on all platforms so you can see how the game has changed recently. Whether you're intrigued by its eSports potential or not, you at least have a couple of days to play without spending any money.

Zero to sixty in 1.9 seconds.Tesla reveals a new Roadster, due in 2020

Elon Musk calls this four-seater "a hardcore smackdown to gasoline cars."

It can't be worse than 'The Emoji Movie.'The Rock is Chicago's only hope in 'Rampage'

After years of chatter, we're finally getting a look at the movie adaptation of the classic arcade game Rampage.

But wait, there's more...

The Morning After is a new daily newsletter from Engadget designed to help you fight off FOMO. Who knows what you'll miss if you don't Subscribe.

Craving even more? Like us on Facebook or Follow us on Twitter.

Have a suggestion on how we can improve The Morning After? Send us a note.