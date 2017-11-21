Live-action Pokémon movie lands its lead actor

It's unclear at this stage who Smith is playing in the flick -- we're guessing he won't don a yellow onesie for the role of the titular character (although, he could be voicing a CGI Pikachu). Before then, the 22-year-old is on track to gain a lot more exposure, thanks to the upcoming Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

Meanwhile, Pokémon fever is currently in full swing, courtesy of the latest Pokémon Go event, which has already seen players catch over 500 million pocket monsters just days since it kicked off. And, in case you didn't notice, the franchise's latest anime film Pokémon the Movie: I Choose You! briefly graced theaters earlier this month.

Despite the abysmal fate of Assassin's Creed, Hollywood hasn't given up on video game adaptations. Next year's contenders include a live-action take on the classic arcade game Rampage, starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, and a Tomb Raider reboot. Rather more exciting is news that Nintendo is exploring a Super Mario Bros. animated movie.