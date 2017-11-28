Show More Results

Image credit: Pokémon Go
'Pokémon Go' legendary Ho-Oh is catchable for limited time

A surprise reward for catching 3 billion Pokémon.
Saqib Shah, @eightiethmnt
5m ago in Mobile
After amassing 500 million Pokémon in less than 48 hours, Pokémon Go players seemed primed to smash the Global Catch Challenge to nab 3 billion pocket monsters. Sure enough, they did, and (as promised) Niantic made region-locked Pokémon Farfetch'd available globally for two days. As it turns out, that wasn't the only reward the developer was planning. It's now making Ho-Oh, one of the Johto region's two legendary Pokémon, up for grabs in Raid Battles worldwide until December 12th.

As usual, you'll need a full squad of 20 trainers to stand a decent chance of catching the super-strong pocket monster. Niantic's fresh changes to Raid battles, and with them the introduction of better prizes, should come in handy too.

