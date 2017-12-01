The Morning After: Friday, December 1st 2017

Are two screens better than one?ZTE Axon M review

We don't see enough phones with exciting gimmicks, but fortunately, ZTE is trying to make the dual-screen dream happen with its new Axon. It brings a pair of 5.2-inch screens in a folding design; however, Chris Velazco wasn't too impressed with their quality. While they were great for reading with the Kindle app, they didn't make a big enough difference with video or multitasking and drove up the price on this $725 device.

Not that boring.Elon Musk's Boring Co. to bid on Chicago airport transit link

Chicago is planning a new airport link between O'Hare Airport and downtown, so naturally, Elon Musk's tunneling company wants in. A high-speed option could cut travel time from 45 minutes to just 20, but first The Boring Co. will need to get the bid.

Get your filings in order.Coinbase must share users' cryptocurrency data with the IRS

After a year-long battle, a California judge decided that Coinbase has to share information about its users with the feds. The data sharing affects every user who has bought, sold, sent or received more than $20,000 through their accounts in a single year between 2013 and 2015 -- which Coinbase estimates to be 14,355 individuals. The company will have to turn over the user's name, date of birth, address and taxpayer ID, plus records of all account activity.

Crush the 'gram.Toyota FT-AC concept

Toyota's FT-AC (Future Toyota Adventure Concept) isn't just an AWD crossover ready to go offroad -- it's also your ticket to social media stardom. That's thanks to detachable infrared cameras on the side mirrors that can upload video to the cloud via its built-in hotspot. It's just a concept, so we're unlikely to see this version on or off the streets, but it is an indicator of features Toyota is considering.

Double the fun.Google Home can now do two things at the same time

Now you can tell your smart speaker to do things like the bump the temperature in your kids' room and start playing Slayer's 'South of Heaven' in there as a lullaby.

Treat yourself (or someone else).The best TVs and media streamers to give as gifts

Unless the person on your list already owns a smart TV, media streamers are almost fool proof as far as gift ideas go, and they're reasonably affordable, too. We put several in our holiday gift guide, including the Apple TV 4K at the high end and the Roku Ultra, which is nearly half the price.

But wait, there's more...

The Morning After is a new daily newsletter from Engadget designed to help you fight off FOMO. Who knows what you'll miss if you don't Subscribe.

Craving even more? Like us on Facebook or Follow us on Twitter.

Have a suggestion on how we can improve The Morning After? Send us a note.