Wendy’s will deliver your next Baconator through DoorDash

Wendy's is the latest fast-food chain to team up with DoorDash. Other DoorDash partners have included Taco Bell, Baskin-Robbins and KFC while UberEats has McDonald's on its lineup.

While more and more restaurants are adding delivery to their offerings, others are experimenting with how that food is being delivered. In Ann Arbor, Michigan, Domino's is piloting a program where its food is delivered by a self-driving car and elsewhere the pizza chain has served its pizza via drone and autonomous rovers. DoorDash has also been testing out robot delivery, so maybe that Frosty will soon show up at your door on a little self-driving rover.