Why Qualcomm’s Tech Summit this week mattered

Qualcomm had so much news to share this year that it decided to throw a three-day "Tech Summit" in Hawaii for hundreds of press and analysts. In addition to unveiling the latest generation of its high-end mobile processor, Qualcomm also announced new Snapdragon-powered laptops from HP and ASUS, a new dedicated Hi-Fi audio DAC and a partnership with AMD. Speaking of partnerships, many of the companies that work with Qualcomm also attended the event to discuss the future of technologies like AI, 5G, AR and VR.
Given the battle Qualcomm is waging against Apple, as it fends off a potential takeover from rival Broadcomm, the Tech Summit has been as much a news announcement event as it was a show of force. Qualcomm isn't just a mobile chip maker, and it sure as hell wants you to know. Catch up on all you may have missed from the company's big event this week in under four minutes with this short video!