Oculus Rift bundle discounted to $379 until December 20th

It lands right in the midst of Oculus' winter sale.
Saqib Shah, @eightiethmnt
12.18.17 in Personal Computing
AOL

After permanently slashing the Rift and Touch combo price to $399/£399, Oculus is at it again. With Christmas fast approaching, the VR headset bundle is now the cheapest it's been since Black Friday, at $379/£369. (Heads up that Amazon UK is still honoring the £349 Black Friday price for now, though.) The price cut means the device is fast approaching the more affordable Windows Mixed Reality gear on the market. But, the limited time deal is only up until 11.59PM (PT) on December 20th, so you'll have to be quick. You can grab the kit online via Oculus' website and in select stores, including Best Buy, Amazon, and Newegg.

With new games and apps making it onto the Oculus Store everyday, you won't be at a loss for entertainment come Christmas. Aside from the fresh beta release of the Rift Core 2.0 VR interface, Arktika.1 brought some motion-controlled action (from the makers of the Metro series) to the device in October. A companion experience for Pixar's latest smash, Coco, also arrived around the same time. And, you'd be silly to miss out on rhythmic shooter Rez Infinite, which we found to be a transcendental VR journey.

